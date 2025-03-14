AtkinsRéalis Reports Strong 2024 Financial Performance

Atkinsrealis ( (SNCAF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Atkinsrealis presented to its investors.

AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. is a global engineering services and nuclear company, known for its sustainable solutions in infrastructure and energy systems, operating across various strategic sectors including Engineering Services, Nuclear, and Capital.

In its latest earnings report, AtkinsRéalis announced significant financial achievements for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting record-high revenues in its Nuclear segment and a strong backlog in AtkinsRéalis Services. The company also reported robust operating cash flows and a successful completion of the Trillium Line project in early 2025.

Key financial metrics from the report include a 15.1% increase in AtkinsRéalis Services revenue to $2.5 billion, a remarkable 67% rise in Nuclear revenue to $464.3 million, and a 73% surge in Linxon revenue to $300.9 million. Despite these gains, the LSTK Projects segment faced challenges, posting a negative EBIT due to elevated commissioning costs and project delays. Overall, the company achieved a net income of $52.4 million for the fourth quarter.

Looking forward, AtkinsRéalis remains optimistic about its growth prospects, underpinned by strong demand for its services and a strategic focus on delivering excellence and driving growth. The company anticipates continued revenue growth in its Engineering Services Regions and Nuclear segments, supported by a solid financial position and a dedicated workforce.

