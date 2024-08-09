AtkinsRéalis Posts Strong Q2 Growth and Record Backlog

AtkinsRealis (TSE:ATRL) has released an update.

AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. has reported impressive financial growth in the second quarter of 2024, with significant increases in revenue, net income, and earnings per share (EPS), driven by strong demand for engineering services and a robust market. The company’s strategic initiatives and ‘Delivering Excellence, Driving Growth’ strategy have contributed to a record backlog, particularly in the Nuclear sector, indicating continued momentum and a positive outlook for shareholder value.

For further insights into TSE:ATRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.