ATIF Holdings Gains Foreign Private Issuer Status

ATIF Holdings ( (ZBAI) ) has provided an update.

On August 1, 2025, ATIF Holdings Limited announced its qualification as a foreign private issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This status exempts the company from certain U.S. regulatory requirements, allowing it to follow home country corporate governance practices. This strategic move could potentially enhance its operational flexibility and impact its industry positioning by reducing compliance burdens.

More about ATIF Holdings

ATIF Holdings Limited is a company based in the British Virgin Islands, operating as a foreign private issuer. The company is involved in various financial services and is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. It focuses on leveraging its status to follow home country corporate governance practices.

Average Trading Volume: 3,501,439

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.08M

