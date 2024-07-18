Atico Mining Boasts Strong Production Growth in Q2

Atico Mining (TSE:ATY) has released an update.

Atico Mining Corporation reported a significant increase in production at its El Roble mine for the second quarter of 2024, with copper output rising by 33% to 3.73 million pounds and gold by 25% to 2,874 ounces compared to the same period last year. Despite shipping delays due to poor weather, the company anticipates stronger financials in the third quarter as the remaining shipments are accounted for. Atico is also focusing on exploring high-grade ore zones and extending the mine’s life in light of favorable metal prices.

For further insights into TSE:ATY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.