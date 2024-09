GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

Athos Capital Limited has emerged as a substantial holder in GTN Limited, acquiring a 7.02% economic interest. The firm gained its substantial stake through the possession of over 13 million ordinary shares and additional equity swaps. This strategic move by Athos Capital, marked on September 20, 2024, could signal new confidence in GTN’s market potential.

