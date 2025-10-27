Athena Resources Appoints New Director Alannah MacTiernan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Athena Resources Limited ( (AU:AHN) ) has shared an update.

Athena Resources Limited has announced the appointment of Alannah MacTiernan as a director, effective October 27, 2025. The announcement notes that MacTiernan currently holds no relevant interests in securities, either as a registered holder or otherwise, and has no interests in any contracts. This appointment is a strategic move for Athena Resources, potentially enhancing its leadership team and aligning with its growth objectives in the resources sector.

More about Athena Resources Limited

Athena Resources Limited operates in the resources industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company aims to identify and develop resource projects that can deliver significant value to its stakeholders.

Current Market Cap: A$18.13M

See more insights into AHN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue