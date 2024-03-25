Atha Energy Moves Closer to Uranium Asset Consolidation

Atha Energy Corp. (TSE:SASK) has released an update.

Atha Energy Corp. has announced that 92 Energy Limited’s shareholders have overwhelmingly approved a strategic transaction scheme, paving the way for the consolidation of uranium assets. The approval, which saw 99.65% votes in favor, still awaits final court and regulatory nods before its expected completion on April 11, 2024. This move is seen as a significant step for Atha towards reinforcing its portfolio in the clean energy sector.

