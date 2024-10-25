ATEX Resources Secures Strategic Investment from Agnico Eagle

ATEX Resources Inc (TSE:ATX) has released an update.

ATEX Resources Inc. has secured a US$40 million strategic investment from Agnico Eagle Mines, which will boost its exploration activities in Chile and enhance its financial flexibility. The deal includes repaying a US$15 million credit facility via equity, underscoring investor confidence in ATEX’s future projects. With Agnico owning a 13% stake, ATEX is well-positioned for future growth and development.

For further insights into TSE:ATX stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.