ATEX Resources Secures $3.5M for Exploration

Atex Resources Inc. (TSE:ATX) has released an update.

ATEX Resources Inc. has successfully exercised warrants yielding CAD$3.55 million, with investor support boosting its exploration initiatives. The company plans to allocate these funds to its Valeriano Project’s Phase IV drilling program, aiming for 15,000 meters of diamond drilling. ATEX’s Valeriano Project is part of the Link Belt, a promising area for copper gold porphyry deposits.

