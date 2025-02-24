ATEX Resources Reports Significant Progress at Valeriano Project

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

An announcement from ATEX Resources Inc ( (TSE:ATX) ) is now available.

ATEX Resources Inc. announced promising assay results from its Phase V exploration program at the Valeriano Copper Gold Project in Chile. The results from drill holes ATXD16B and ATXD23A show significant copper equivalent mineralization, validating the exploration potential of both the porphyry units and the high-grade breccia B2B zone. The ongoing drilling program is expected to further define and potentially extend the high-grade mineralization, with additional results anticipated soon.

More about ATEX Resources Inc

ATEX Resources Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper and gold resources. The company is primarily engaged in the Valeriano Copper Gold Project located in the Atacama Region, Chile, targeting high-grade mineralization trends.

YTD Price Performance: 40.13%

Average Trading Volume: 499,965

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$587.7M

