Aterian PLC Secures Funding to Boost Coltan Trading in Rwanda

Aterian PLC ( (GB:ATN) ) just unveiled an update.

Aterian PLC has secured US$325,000 in mezzanine funding to support its operations and expand trading activities in Rwanda, focusing on Coltan concentrate. This funding, in collaboration with a global metals and minerals trading partner, will enhance Aterian’s ability to scale and establish itself as a key player in the market. The company has also issued new warrants to investors, reflecting its growth potential. Aterian’s commitment to ESG compliance and responsible sourcing strengthens its competitive position, as it aims to create a vertically integrated exploration and trading platform in Africa, delivering long-term value for shareholders.

More about Aterian PLC

Aterian PLC is a critical mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and sale of tantalum-niobium (Coltan) concentrate. The company operates primarily in the Republic of Rwanda and aims to position itself as a significant supplier of responsibly sourced Central African minerals.

