Aterian PLC Executive Chairperson Executes Strategic Share and Instrument Transaction

Aterian PLC ( (GB:ATN) ) has provided an announcement.
Aterian PLC announced that its Executive Chairperson, Charles Bray, executed a transaction involving the sale of 200,000 ordinary shares and the purchase of 200,000 financial instruments on February 28, 2025. This transaction reflects a strategic financial maneuver by the company’s leadership, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.
More about Aterian PLC
Aterian PLC is an African-focused exploration and development company that advances its portfolio of strategic metal assets.
YTD Price Performance: 11.70%
Average Trading Volume: 20,258
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: £6.72M
