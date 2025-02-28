Aterian PLC Executive Chairperson Executes Strategic Share and Instrument Transaction

Aterian PLC ( (GB:ATN) ) has provided an announcement.

Aterian PLC announced that its Executive Chairperson, Charles Bray, executed a transaction involving the sale of 200,000 ordinary shares and the purchase of 200,000 financial instruments on February 28, 2025. This transaction reflects a strategic financial maneuver by the company’s leadership, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Aterian PLC

Aterian PLC is an African-focused exploration and development company that advances its portfolio of strategic metal assets.

YTD Price Performance: 11.70%

Average Trading Volume: 20,258

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £6.72M

