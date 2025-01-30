Ateme SA’s 2024 Revenue Declines Amid Market Reorganization Efforts

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Ateme SA ( (FR:ATEME) ) has provided an announcement.

Ateme SA reported a stable fourth quarter for 2024 with annual revenue of €93.5M, marking a 7% decline compared to the previous year. Despite challenges in the North American market, the company saw significant growth in the Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions. The firm plans to address North American market issues with a reorganization and aims for improved profitability in 2025, as indicated by a strong increase in monthly recurring revenue and optimistic EBITDA expectations.

More about Ateme SA

Ateme SA operates in the video content industry, providing solutions like Cloud DVR, NEA Genesis, and NEA Composer for advertising insertion and FAST channels. The company focuses on enhancing monthly recurring revenue through multi-year license contracts and support contracts.

YTD Price Performance: 4.98%

Average Trading Volume: 26

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €59.25M

For an in-depth examination of ATEME stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.