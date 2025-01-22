Atea Recognized as a Top Sustainable Company in Global 100 Index

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Atea ASA ( (ATAZF) ) has issued an announcement.

Atea has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year as one of the world’s top 100 most sustainable companies in the Global 100 Index by Corporate Knights. Achieving the 60th position and being named the most sustainable company globally within the IT Services Division, this accolade underscores Atea’s dedication to sustainability, highlighting its commitment to creating long-term value for stakeholders and the planet, and strengthening its leadership position in the IT sector.

More about Atea ASA

Atea is the leading supplier of IT infrastructure in the Nordic and Baltic regions, operating in 88 cities with over 8,000 employees across Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. It provides hardware and software from global vendors as well as consulting and technical services, with revenues of approximately NOK 35 billion in 2023. Atea is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -5.67%

Average Trading Volume: 1,390

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.32B

