Atea Denmark Secures Exclusive SKI Frame Agreement

Atea ASA ( (ATAZF) ) just unveiled an update.

Atea Denmark has secured the SKI 50.49 frame agreement as the sole supplier for software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services to 103 municipal governments in Denmark, with a contract valued at DKK 4.1 billion over three years. This agreement, replacing a previous one, highlights Atea’s continued market dominance in Denmark’s public IT procurement sector, potentially enhancing its positioning and influence within the industry.

More about Atea ASA

Atea ASA operates in the IT services industry, providing software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related consulting services. The company focuses on supporting public and private organizations with IT infrastructure solutions, emphasizing areas like security, modern workplace, and artificial intelligence.

YTD Price Performance: -2.02%

Average Trading Volume: 1,390

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.35B

