Atea ASA Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Atea ASA ( (ATAZF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Atea ASA presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Atea ASA is a leading provider of IT infrastructure and related services in the Nordic and Baltic regions, serving both public and private sectors with a strong market presence. In the third quarter of 2025, Atea ASA reported significant growth in both revenue and profits, with gross sales reaching NOK 12.3 billion, marking a 9.2% year-over-year increase. The company also saw a 5.6% rise in IFRS revenue to NOK 8.4 billion, while net profit grew by 17.7% to NOK 226 million. Key performance metrics for Atea ASA included a 13.3% increase in EBIT to NOK 348 million, and a net profit margin improvement driven by strong sales in hardware, software, and services. The company’s EBIT margin rose to 4.1% from 3.8% the previous year. Atea’s strategic focus on digital transformation and IT security, alongside its partnerships with major tech companies, positions it well for continued growth. Looking forward, Atea ASA remains optimistic about its market position, expecting robust demand for IT infrastructure and services, and reaffirms its financial guidance for the full year 2025, anticipating gross sales at the top end of its NOK 57-60 billion range.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue