Atcom Technologies Announces Trading Window Closure for Q1 2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest announcement is out from ATCOM Technologies Ltd. ( (IN:ATCOM) ).

Atcom Technologies Limited has announced the closure of its trading window from July 1, 2025, until 48 hours after the declaration of its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. This measure is in compliance with SEBI regulations to prevent insider trading. The closure affects promoters, directors, key management personnel, and other designated individuals, prohibiting them from trading the company’s shares during this period. The company will announce the board meeting date to approve the financial results in due course.

More about ATCOM Technologies Ltd.

Atcom Technologies Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing innovative solutions and services. The company is based in Mumbai, India, and is involved in the development and distribution of various technological products and services.

For detailed information about ATCOM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue