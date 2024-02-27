Atco Mining Launches Drilling at Atlantic Uranium Site

Atco Mining Inc. (TSE:ATCM) has released an update.

Atco Mining Inc. has initiated drilling at the Atlantic Uranium Project in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin through a partnership with Standard Uranium Ltd., targeting high-grade uranium deposits. The company plans to drill 2,000-3,000 meters across up to six holes, following promising geological indicators from previous explorations. This marks a significant phase for Atco, with optimistic sentiments expressed by CEO Etienne Moshevich about the project’s potential impact.

