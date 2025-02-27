ATCO Ltd. Reports Increased 2024 Earnings and Secures New Contracts

ATCO Ltd Cl I NV ( ($TSE:ACO.X) ) has shared an update.

ATCO Ltd. reported an increase in adjusted earnings for 2024, reaching $481 million, up from $432 million in 2023, highlighting a strong financial performance. The company has secured multiple contracts in Canada, Australia, and Chile, and announced a significant agreement in the U.S., indicating strategic growth and expansion in its operations.

More about ATCO Ltd Cl I NV

ATCO Ltd. is a diversified company operating in industries such as structures and logistics, utilities, energy infrastructure, and retail energy. The company provides services and products including modular structures, logistics support, and energy solutions, with a market focus on both domestic and international regions.

YTD Price Performance: 3.19%

Average Trading Volume: 206,735

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$5.47B

For detailed information about ACO.X stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.