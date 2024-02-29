Atacama Resources Begins Drilling at North Tannahill

Atacama Resources International (ACRL) has released an update.

Atacama Resources International has initiated a drilling program at their North Tannahill mining claims near Kirkland Lake, Ontario, marking a significant leap from acquisition to active mineral exploration. The company, which searches for various metals and minerals, including gold and silver, emphasizes its commitment to transparency and shareholder value as exploration progresses. Results from the drilling will be released to the public to keep shareholders updated on the company’s developments.

