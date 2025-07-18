Asymchem Laboratories Updates Strategy Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6821) ) has provided an announcement.

Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. has revised the terms of reference for its Strategy Committee under the Board of Directors as of July 2025. This revision outlines the general provisions, composition, duties, authorities, and procedures of meetings, which are crucial for the company’s strategic governance and decision-making processes.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6821) stock is a Buy with a HK$55.23 price target.

More about Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 897,871

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$36.12B



