Asymchem Laboratories Restructures Governance Framework

Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6821) ) has issued an announcement.

Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. announced significant changes to its corporate governance structure by proposing the abolition of its Board of Supervisors. The responsibilities of this board will be transferred to the Audit Committee, aligning with recent amendments in Chinese Company Law. Additionally, the company plans to amend its Articles of Association and internal rules, subject to shareholder approval, to reflect these structural changes. This move is expected to streamline governance and enhance operational efficiency.

More about Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. Class H

Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. is a company based in China, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. It focuses on providing comprehensive services in drug development and manufacturing, catering to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 897,871

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$36.12B

