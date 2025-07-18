Asymchem Laboratories Announces New Board Session and Director Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6821) ) has issued an update.

Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. announced the election of a new board session as the term of the fourth session concludes. The fifth session will include nine directors, with a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The board also proposed the appointment of Mr. Xie Weikai as an independent non-executive director, bringing extensive experience in equity financing and corporate governance to the company. This restructuring aims to strengthen the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the pharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on providing comprehensive services in drug development and manufacturing, catering to the needs of the global pharmaceutical market.

