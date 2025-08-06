Asymchem Laboratories Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6821) ) has issued an update.

Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles within the company. This announcement outlines the structure of the board, including executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, and details the membership of four key committees, which may impact the company’s strategic direction and governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6821) stock is a Buy with a HK$55.23 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:6821 Stock Forecast page.

More about Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. Class H

Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on providing advanced pharmaceutical research and development services.

Average Trading Volume: 867,049

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$41.51B

