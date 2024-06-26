Asymchem Laboratories Adjusts Investment Strategy

Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6821) has released an update.

Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. has announced a reallocation and delay in the use of its funds raised from a September 2020 A-share offering, adjusting investments in its various projects and extending project deadlines to June 2026. The company is redirecting resources to enhance efficiency and align with its strategic development in the CDMO industry, including investments in new high-end pharmaceutical projects. This shift reflects Asymchem’s agility in responding to market dynamics and optimizing its project portfolio for innovative drug services, biological macromolecule production, and green technology development.

