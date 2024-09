ASUR Reports Varied Passenger Traffic in August 2024

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) has released an update.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) reported mixed passenger traffic results for August 2024 with a 2.8% overall decrease compared to the previous year, driven by a significant 10.7% drop in Mexico. However, Colombia and Puerto Rico showed promising growth, with Colombia’s passenger traffic soaring by 16.3% and Puerto Rico modestly increasing by 1.6%. This fluctuation in passenger numbers can be attributed to varying growth rates in domestic and international traffic across ASUR’s network.

