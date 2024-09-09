Asukanet Foresees Fiscal Growth Despite Q1 Losses

Asukanet Company, Limited (JP:2438) has released an update.

Asukanet Co., Ltd. reported a dip in their financial performance for the three months ending July 31, 2024, with a consolidated net loss of 23 million yen and a negative basic earnings per share of 1.42 yen. Despite this, the company forecasts an increase in net sales, operating income, and profit attributable to owners of 9.7%, 16.2%, and 51.4% respectively for the full fiscal year ending April 2025. The company maintains a solid equity ratio of 88.3% as of July 2024 and has not revised its dividend forecast, proposing a year-end dividend of 7.00 yen per share.

