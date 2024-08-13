Astute Metals NL Sharpens Focus on Key Lithium Project

Astro Resources NL (AU:ASE) has released an update.

Astute Metals NL has conducted a strategic review of its Nevada lithium projects, deciding to focus on the high-potential Red Mountain Project due to its surface-level, high-grade lithium mineralization. The company will relinquish lesser projects like Polaris and Altair, resulting in an impairment charge that will lower their net profit before tax by $1,859,653 for the 30 June 2024 financial statements. This move is expected to optimize shareholder value by concentrating resources on the most promising ventures.

