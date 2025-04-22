Astroscale Revises FY2025 Financial Forecast Amid New Contract Opportunities

Astroscale Holdings Inc. ( (JP:186A) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Astroscale Holdings Inc. is revising its financial forecast for FY2025, with a focus on securing contracts for its LEXI satellite docking mechanism, which is compatible with a majority of geostationary satellites. The company is exploring contract opportunities with new customers, which could enhance its business prospects. Despite a potential foreign exchange loss, Astroscale anticipates maintaining sufficient equity and is considering financing options for growth. The company aims to achieve break-even in gross profit by FY2026, driven by reduced R&D expenses and improved profit margins, although operating profit break-even remains challenging.

Astroscale Holdings Inc. operates in the space industry, focusing on satellite servicing and space debris removal. The company is known for its life extension services for geostationary satellites, which are crucial for maintaining satellite operations and reducing space debris.

