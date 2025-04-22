Astroscale Revises FY2025 Earnings Forecast Downward

An update from Astroscale Holdings Inc. ( (JP:186A) ) is now available.

Astroscale Holdings Inc. has announced a downward revision of its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2025. This revision reflects the company’s current assessment of economic, regulatory, and market conditions, which may impact its operations and industry positioning. The announcement highlights the inherent uncertainties and risks in the company’s projections and the broader industry environment.

YTD Price Performance: -2.65%

Average Trading Volume: 4,554,881

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen90.28B

