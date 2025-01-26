Astroscale Japan Advances to Phase 2 of ISSA-J1 Mission with New Grant

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Astroscale Holdings Inc. ( (JP:186A) ) just unveiled an update.

Astroscale Holdings Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Astroscale Japan, received a grant decision for Phase 2 of the ISSA-J1 mission, aimed at imaging and diagnosing large satellite debris. This phase involves critical design, satellite assembly, and mission preparations, backed by a maximum grant of ¥6.313 billion and lasting until December 2026. The financial impact of this grant was already anticipated in the company’s financial forecast for the fiscal year ending April 2025.

More about Astroscale Holdings Inc.

Astroscale Holdings Inc. operates in the aerospace industry, focusing on space debris removal and satellite servicing. The company is known for its innovative approaches to address the growing issue of space debris, primarily through missions designed to locate and mitigate satellite debris.

YTD Price Performance: -19.09%

Average Trading Volume: 1,592,701

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

