AstroNova Appoints Darius G. Nevin to Board

On March 28, 2025, AstroNova expanded its Board of Directors to six members by appointing Darius G. Nevin, a seasoned financial executive, as a director. Mr. Nevin will serve on the Audit Committee and Human Capital and Compensation Committee, bringing extensive financial acumen and governance experience to the board. His appointment is expected to enhance AstroNova’s strategic vision and drive value for shareholders. Mr. Nevin has a notable background, having served as CFO at Protection One, Inc., and currently serves on the boards of Alarm.com and Psychemedics Corporation.

AstroNova, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOT) is a global leader in data visualization technologies, designing, manufacturing, distributing, and servicing a wide range of products for data acquisition, storage, analysis, and presentation. The company operates in the Product Identification segment, offering digital marking and identification solutions, and the Test and Measurement segment, providing products for airborne printing solutions, avionics, and data acquisition. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index.

