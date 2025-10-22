Astron Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Astron Limited ( (AU:ATR) ).

Astron Limited announced the quotation of 400,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code ATR. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and liquidity, potentially impacting its operations and stakeholder interests positively.

More about Astron Limited

Average Trading Volume: 134,935

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

