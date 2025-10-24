Astron Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Astron Limited ( (AU:ATR) ) just unveiled an update.

Astron Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 25, 2025, at BDO Melbourne. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote, with options to lodge proxies online or attend in person. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation and provides detailed instructions for proxy appointments and voting procedures.

More about Astron Limited

Average Trading Volume: 159,959

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

See more insights into ATR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue