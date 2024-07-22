Astro Resources Unveils High-Grade Lithium Find

Astro Resources NL (AU:ASE) has released an update.

Astro Resources NL has announced promising high-grade lithium intersections at its Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA, with the second batch of assay results revealing significant mineralization, including intersections over 70 meters thick with over 1,000ppm lithium. The results, which show thicker intersections than previously reported, highlight the project’s potential as a significant North American lithium source. The company anticipates further results later this month to aid in developing a comprehensive geological model and advancing towards a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate.

For further insights into AU:ASE stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.