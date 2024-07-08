Astro Resources NL Expands Lithium Discovery

Astro Resources NL (AU:ASE) has released an update.

Astro Resources NL has reported the discovery of high-grade lithium claystone mineralisation at its Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA, with assays up to 4,150ppm lithium. This extends the lithium horizon by 1.4km north of a recent drilling site, indicating a larger scale of the potential resource. Enthusiasm surrounds the upcoming assay results from eight remaining drill holes, which could further affirm Red Mountain’s significance in the lithium market.

