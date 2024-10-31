Astro Resources Announces Significant Lithium Discovery

Astro Resources NL (AU:ASE) has released an update.

Astro Resources NL has reported a highly successful quarter, highlighted by a significant lithium claystone discovery at their Red Mountain Project in Nevada. The discovery includes impressive lithium grades, with rock-chip samples revealing substantial mineralization. Additionally, the company completed a $2.968 million entitlement offer and appointed Matt Healy as CEO to bolster its leadership team.

