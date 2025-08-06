Astria Therapeutics Enters Licensing Deal with Kaken

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Astria Therapeutics ( (ATXS) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 6, 2025, Astria Therapeutics entered into a license agreement with Kaken Pharmaceutical, granting Kaken exclusive rights to develop and commercialize navenibart in Japan for hereditary angioedema. This agreement includes an upfront payment of $16 million and potential additional payments, supporting Astria’s operations into 2028. Kaken will aid in regulatory submissions and reimburse part of the Phase 3 trial costs, enhancing navenibart’s potential as a leading treatment in Japan.

Spark’s Take on ATXS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ATXS is a Neutral.

Astria Therapeutics’ stock score reflects its status as a development-stage biotech company. The strong balance sheet provides financial stability, but the lack of revenue and increasing losses pose significant risks. Mixed technical indicators and valuation challenges further contribute to a cautious outlook.

More about Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases. Their lead program, navenibart, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Astria also has a program, STAR-0310, in development for atopic dermatitis.

Average Trading Volume: 406,657

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $396.2M

