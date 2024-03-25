AstraZeneca’s Ultomiris Revolutionizes NMOSD Treatment

AstraZeneca (AZN) has released an update.

AstraZeneca has announced the FDA approval of Ultomiris, a groundbreaking long-acting treatment for adults with NMOSD, a rare and debilitating autoimmune disease. Based on the CHAMPION-NMOSD trial, Ultomiris has proven to prevent relapses in patients, offering a significant advancement in the management of this neurological disorder. With the potential to redefine the patient journey, Ultomiris is also approved in the EU and Japan, highlighting AstraZeneca’s commitment to innovation in rare disease treatments.

