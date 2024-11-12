AstraZeneca’s Strong Growth Spurs 2024 Guidance Upgrade

AstraZeneca (GB:AZN) has released an update.

AstraZeneca has upgraded its full-year 2024 guidance following robust revenue growth in the first nine months, with total revenue rising by 19% to $39.2 billion and a notable increase in core earnings per share (EPS) by 11%. The company’s strong performance is driven by increased demand across its oncology, biopharmaceuticals, and rare disease sectors, buoyed by key regulatory approvals and positive trial outcomes, indicating sustained growth momentum. Investors might find the company’s strategic advancements and market expansions promising, as AstraZeneca continues to build a strong foundation for future growth.

For further insights into GB:AZN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.