AstraZeneca’s Promising Study on AZD7789 for Hodgkin Lymphoma: Key Insights for Investors

Study Overview: AstraZeneca’s recent study titled ‘A Phase I/II Open-label, Multi-center Study to Assess Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Preliminary Efficacy of AZD7789, an Anti-PD-1 and Anti-TIM-3 Bispecific Antibody, in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma’ aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AZD7789 in patients with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin Lymphoma (r/r cHL). This study is significant as it explores a potential new treatment option for patients who have limited alternatives.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the drug Sabestomig (AZD7789), a bispecific monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1 and TIM-3. It is designed to enhance the immune response against cancer cells in patients with r/r cHL.

Study Design: The study is interventional, non-randomized, and follows a sequential model with no masking. Its primary purpose is treatment-focused, assessing the safety and efficacy of Sabestomig in different patient cohorts.

Study Timeline: The study began on January 19, 2022, with primary completion expected by February 28, 2025. The latest update was submitted on September 18, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating upcoming results.

Market Implications: The completion of this study could significantly impact AstraZeneca’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and market position. The study’s outcome could also influence the competitive landscape in the oncology sector, particularly in treatments for Hodgkin Lymphoma.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

