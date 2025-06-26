AstraZeneca’s Phase I Study of AZD1163: A Key Update for Investors

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), Parexel International ((PRXL)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca, in collaboration with Parexel, is conducting a Phase I clinical study titled ‘A Phase I, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Immunogenicity of AZD1163 Administered as Single and Multiple Ascending Doses in Healthy Volunteers.’ The study aims to assess the safety and tolerability of the drug AZD1163 when administered intravenously and subcutaneously in healthy participants, marking a significant step in the drug’s development.

The intervention being tested is AZD1163, a biological treatment administered through intravenous (IV) infusion and subcutaneous (SC) injection. Its primary purpose is to evaluate its safety and tolerability in humans for the first time.

This interventional study is randomized and follows a sequential intervention model with triple masking, involving participants, care providers, and investigators. The primary goal is treatment-focused, involving both single and multiple ascending dose cohorts.

The study began on November 1, 2023, and the last update was submitted on June 23, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progress and current status of the study, which is active but not recruiting participants at the moment.

The update on this study could influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance positively by showcasing progress in their drug development pipeline. Investor sentiment might be bolstered by the potential of AZD1163, especially in a competitive pharmaceutical landscape where innovation is key.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

