AstraZeneca’s Phase 3 Study on Nirsevimab: A Potential Game-Changer in RSV Prevention

AstraZeneca announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Nirsevimab, a Monoclonal Antibody With Extended Half-life Against Respiratory Syncytial Virus, in Healthy Preterm and Term Infants in China.’ The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of Nirsevimab in preventing respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections in healthy preterm and term infants in China.

The intervention being tested is Nirsevimab, a monoclonal antibody designed to prevent RSV infections. It is administered as a single intramuscular dose, with the dosage adjusted based on the infant’s weight.

This study follows a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled design with a parallel intervention model. It involves quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are unaware of the treatment assignments. The primary purpose is prevention.

The study began on November 24, 2021, and is currently active but not recruiting new participants. The last update was submitted on June 25, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipated completion.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact AstraZeneca’s stock performance and investor sentiment, particularly if Nirsevimab proves effective. The study’s results could also influence the competitive landscape in the RSV prevention market.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

