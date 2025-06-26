AstraZeneca’s New Study on IMJUDO and IMFINZI: What Investors Need to Know

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

AstraZeneca has launched a Japan Post-Marketing Surveillance (PMS) study titled ‘Specific Use-results Study of IMJUDO Intravenous Infusion 25 mg, 300 mg / IMFINZI Intravenous Infusion 120 mg, 500 mg All Patient Investigation in Patients With Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma.’ The study aims to gather safety data for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) treated with IMJUDO and IMFINZI, either in combination or as monotherapy, under real-world conditions.

The study focuses on the intravenous infusion treatments IMJUDO and IMFINZI, which are designed to manage unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. These interventions are part of AstraZeneca’s pharmacovigilance activities to ensure safety and efficacy in a post-marketing setting.

This observational study employs a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. It is designed to collect safety information as part of AstraZeneca’s Japan Risk Management Plan, adhering to Good Post-marketing Study Practice regulations.

The study began on May 10, 2023, with an estimated completion date of June 25, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and assessing its impact on regulatory submissions and market strategies.

The outcome of this study could influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance by reinforcing investor confidence in the safety profile of IMJUDO and IMFINZI. As the pharmaceutical market is highly competitive, positive results could strengthen AstraZeneca’s position against competitors in the oncology sector.

The study is currently recruiting, with further updates available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue