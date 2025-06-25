AstraZeneca’s New Study: Food and Drug Interactions Under the Microscope

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), Parexel International ((PRXL)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca, in collaboration with Parexel International, is conducting a Phase I clinical study to investigate the pharmacokinetics of balcinrenone/dapagliflozin in different states of food intake and when combined with a P-gp inhibitor in healthy participants. This study aims to understand how food and a P-gp inhibitor affect the absorption and processing of these drugs, which could inform future dosing recommendations and enhance therapeutic efficacy.

The study involves testing the drugs balcinrenone/dapagliflozin and quinidine. Balcinrenone/dapagliflozin is being evaluated both in fed and fasted states, while quinidine is used to assess the interaction with a P-gp inhibitor.

This is a randomized, open-label, crossover study where participants receive single doses of the drugs in different sequences, with a washout period between each treatment. The primary goal is to assess treatment effects in a controlled environment without masking.

The study began on May 20, 2025, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on June 24, 2025, indicating the study is actively recruiting participants.

The outcome of this study could influence AstraZeneca’s market position by potentially enhancing the therapeutic profile of its products, which may positively affect its stock performance. Investors should watch for results that could differentiate AstraZeneca from competitors in the pharmaceutical industry.

This study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

