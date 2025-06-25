AstraZeneca’s Latest Study on NSCLC Treatment: A Potential Game-Changer?

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), Parexel International ((PRXL)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

AstraZeneca, in collaboration with Parexel International, is conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Phase II, Open-label, Single-arm, Multi-centre Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Osimertinib With Amivantamab as First-line Treatment in Participants With Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Mutation-Positive, Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (OSTARA).’ The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of combining Osimertinib and Amivantamab for treating patients with specific mutations in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a significant area of unmet medical need.

The intervention involves administering Osimertinib, an oral tablet, and Amivantamab, an intravenous infusion, to participants. These drugs target epidermal growth factor receptor mutations, aiming to improve treatment outcomes for NSCLC patients.

This Phase II study employs an open-label, single-arm design, meaning all participants receive the same treatment without a placebo group. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, with no masking involved, allowing researchers to directly observe the effects of the intervention.

The study began on July 18, 2023, and is currently active but not recruiting new participants. The primary completion date is set for June 24, 2025, which is also the last update date. These timelines are crucial for tracking progress and anticipating results that could influence future treatment protocols.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact AstraZeneca’s market position, potentially boosting investor confidence and stock performance if results show positive efficacy and safety. It could also influence the competitive landscape in the oncology sector, where advancements in NSCLC treatments are highly sought after.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue