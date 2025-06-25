AstraZeneca’s Latest Phase II Study: A New Hope for Unresectable Liver Cancer

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca is conducting a Phase II clinical study titled Phase II Single-Arm Study of Durvalumab and Bevacizumab Following Transarterial Radioembolization Using Yttrium-90 Glass Microspheres (TheraSphere™) in Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma Amenable to Locoregional Therapy. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of combining durvalumab and bevacizumab with transarterial radioembolization (TARE) in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) that can be treated with locoregional therapy.

The intervention involves administering durvalumab and bevacizumab intravenously after TARE using Yttrium-90 glass microspheres. This combination is intended to enhance treatment outcomes for patients with HCC.

The study follows an interventional design with a single-group model, where all participants receive the same treatment. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is treatment-focused.

The study began on February 13, 2024, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on June 24, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates.

This study’s progress could influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance by potentially enhancing its oncology portfolio, which may attract investor interest. The results could also impact the competitive landscape in the HCC treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

