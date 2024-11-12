AstraZeneca’s Koselugo Expands Potential in Adult Treatment

AstraZeneca (GB:AZN) has released an update.

AstraZeneca has announced promising results from its Phase III KOMET trial, demonstrating that Koselugo, a treatment previously approved for children, is effective in reducing tumor volume in adults with neurofibromatosis type 1. This development could provide a new treatment option for adults suffering from this rare genetic condition, which currently lacks approved targeted therapies. Investors and stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry may find this advancement noteworthy as it represents potential growth in the rare disease market.

