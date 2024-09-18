AstraZeneca’s Fasenra Wins FDA Approval for Rare Vasculitis

AstraZeneca (GB:AZN) has released an update.

AstraZeneca’s drug Fasenra has received FDA approval in the U.S. for treating eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA), a rare, life-threatening immune-mediated vasculitis. Grounded in the successful MANDARA trial, Fasenra showed that nearly 60% of patients achieved remission, and 41% could cease oral corticosteroid use, offering a significant new treatment option for the approximately 15,000 U.S. patients with this rare disease.

