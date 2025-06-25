AstraZeneca’s Fasenra Study: Key Insights for Investors

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: AstraZeneca is conducting a post-marketing study titled ‘FASENRA® Subcutaneous Injection 30 mg / 10mg Syringe Protocol of Specific Drug Use Result Study for Pediatric Patients’ to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of Fasenra in real-world settings. The study aims to monitor the development of unexpected adverse events and assess the drug’s impact on pulmonary function and asthma control in pediatric patients.

Intervention/Treatment: The study focuses on Fasenra, a subcutaneous injection available in 30 mg and 10 mg syringes, designed to improve asthma control and pulmonary function in pediatric patients.

Study Design: This is an observational cohort study with a prospective time perspective. It does not involve any allocation or masking, as its primary purpose is to observe the drug’s effects in a real-world setting.

Study Timeline: The study began on July 16, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be determined. The latest update was submitted on June 24, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

Market Implications: The study’s progress could influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance by providing insights into Fasenra’s market potential and safety profile. Positive outcomes may enhance investor confidence, while any adverse findings could impact sentiment. Competitors in the asthma treatment market will likely monitor these developments closely.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

